Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

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Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evertec

Evertec Price Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Evertec has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Evertec had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $247.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Evertec's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Evertec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Activity at Evertec

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 80,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,858.70. The trade was a 26.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 143,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,274,264.38. This represents a 16.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 104.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,627 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 158,370 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 8.4% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 14.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,860 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 13.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company's stock.

About Evertec

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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