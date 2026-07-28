Everus Construction Group (ECG) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.0796 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $933.81 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everus Construction Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Everus Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE ECG traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. 192,811 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. Everus Construction Group has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Everus Construction Group from $115.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everus Construction Group

Institutional Trading of Everus Construction Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $184,838,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,795,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,984,000 after acquiring an additional 832,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,296 shares of the company's stock worth $93,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the company's stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 397,268 shares during the last quarter.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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