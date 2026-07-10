Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.6667.

ECG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Everus Construction Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised Everus Construction Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Everus Construction Group from $115.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $141.00 target price for the company.

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Everus Construction Group Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.23. Everus Construction Group has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $171.58.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.33. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everus Construction Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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