Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOLS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evolus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 29,996 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $146,680.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 430,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,105,350.38. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 13,669 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $64,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 604,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,325. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,504 shares of company stock worth $797,184 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,168,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 172,846 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 226,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company's stock.

Evolus Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $330.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company's flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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