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Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • Evotec AG has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from the four analysts covering the stock, with three buy ratings and one sell rating. The average 12-month price target is $7.00.
  • The stock was down 11.9% in Tuesday trading, falling to $2.14 and near its 52-week low of $2.10. Trading volume was also well above average.
  • Evotec’s latest quarter showed positive EPS of $0.05 on revenue of $297.02 million, but the company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin and analysts expect a loss of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year.
  • Interested in Evotec? Here are five stocks we like better.

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evotec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evotec

Evotec Trading Down 11.9%

EVO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 270,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evotec had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evotec will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth $169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Evotec by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evotec in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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