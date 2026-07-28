Exagen (XGN) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Exagen to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 million. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Exagen Price Performance

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 74,804 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,241. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Exagen has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Exagen by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,964 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XGN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exagen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exagen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Exagen from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exagen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exagen

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company's flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren's panel.

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