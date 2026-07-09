Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.2667.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 target price on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Exelon from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

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Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 440.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 291,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 194,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 505,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 289,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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