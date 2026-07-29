Exelon Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

Exelon has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exelon to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

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Exelon Stock Up 0.4%

EXC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 663,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,264. Exelon has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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