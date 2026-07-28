ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $594.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $573.94 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%. ExlService updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.250-2.290 EPS.

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ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,126,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ExlService has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,652 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $67,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 534.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 1,141,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4,269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,480 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 862,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 916.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 834,252 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 752,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.50.

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ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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