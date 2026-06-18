ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $25.9780, with a volume of 376182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Get ExlService alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ExlService from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ExlService's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ExlService by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExlService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExlService wasn't on the list.

While ExlService currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here