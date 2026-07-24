Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.4167.

AGNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Exp World in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Exp World Trading Down 9.6%

AGNT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $635.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 2.06. Exp World has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exp World will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNT. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Exp World in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exp World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exp World by 2,697.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,454 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Exp World during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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