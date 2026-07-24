Go Pro
→ Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right? (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Exp World logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Exp World Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from five covering brokers, with an average 12-month price target of about $6.42.
  • The stock was down 9.6% in Friday trading, opening at $3.87, near its 52-week low of $3.85 and well below its 200-day moving average of $6.37.
  • In its latest quarterly report, the company posted EPS of -$0.03, beating estimates, and generated $1.01 billion in revenue, also above expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.4167.

AGNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Exp World in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exp World

Exp World Trading Down 9.6%

AGNT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $635.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 2.06. Exp World has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exp World will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNT. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Exp World in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exp World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exp World by 2,697.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,454 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Exp World during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Exp World Right Now?

Before you consider Exp World, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exp World wasn't on the list.

While Exp World currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines