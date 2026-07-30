Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $322.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $262.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the online travel company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $290.76.

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Expedia Group Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $12.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,094,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $312.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,027,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,979,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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