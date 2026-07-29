Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $305.46 and last traded at $301.8590, with a volume of 293032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.79.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $288.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.Expedia Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,979,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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