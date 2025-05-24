Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington's previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

