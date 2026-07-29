Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.34 and last traded at GBX 3,021.83, with a volume of 5040803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,981.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,600 target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,400 target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,087.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Experian

Experian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The company has a market capitalization of £27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,622.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,697.78.

Experian announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 39,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,621, for a total value of £1,034,299.02. Also, insider Brian Cassin sold 63,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,624, for a total value of £1,675,791.36. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,031 shares of company stock worth $230,517,957. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments. We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate.

Further Reading

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