Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,087.33.

EXPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,600 price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Experian Stock Performance

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,658 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,602.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,763.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The company has a market capitalization of £23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,203 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,101.

Experian announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 39,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,621, for a total value of £1,034,299.02. Also, insider Eduardo Vassimon acquired 5,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,673 per share, with a total value of £151,024.50. Insiders have bought 87,031 shares of company stock worth $230,517,957 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Experian Company Profile

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments. We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate.

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