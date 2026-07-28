Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.32%.

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Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on XPRO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expro Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised Expro Group to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPRO

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, Director Eileen Goss Whelley sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $93,383.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $721,390.72. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 63,273 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company's stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

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