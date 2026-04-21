Extra Space Storage (EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $850.3980 million for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Extra Space Storage's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $138.53. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is 140.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,609.60. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,960,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,051,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 91,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,867,036 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $404,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,713,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $353,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here