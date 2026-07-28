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Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Extra Space Storage logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Extra Space Storage issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $8.25–$8.40, broadly in line with the analyst consensus estimate of $8.26. The REIT’s latest quarterly EPS of $1.25 exceeded expectations, while revenue of $874.15 million was slightly below forecasts.
  • Shares rose 2.4% to $151.84 during Tuesday trading, near the company’s 52-week high. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating, with an average price target of $146.53.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share, equivalent to $6.48 annually and a 4.3% yield. Institutional investors own approximately 99.11% of Extra Space Storage’s outstanding shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.250-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of EXR traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $125.71 and a 52-week high of $155.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.99 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,051,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 182,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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