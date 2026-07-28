Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99, Zacks reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $874.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.250-8.400 EPS.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.84. 1,974,500 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,026. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 145.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 154.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Extra Space Storage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Extra Space Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core FFO beat estimates: Core funds from operations were $2.15 per share, above the $2.06 consensus estimate and up from $2.05 a year earlier. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose 5.9% year over year to $1.25 per diluted share. Extra Space Storage Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Core funds from operations were $2.15 per share, above the $2.06 consensus estimate and up from $2.05 a year earlier. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose 5.9% year over year to $1.25 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and operating income grew: Second-quarter revenue increased 3.9% year over year to approximately $874.2 million. Same-store revenue grew 2.4%, while same-store net operating income rose 3.5%, indicating continued underlying operating growth. Extra Space Storage Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 3.9% year over year to approximately $874.2 million. Same-store revenue grew 2.4%, while same-store net operating income rose 3.5%, indicating continued underlying operating growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: EXR set or raised its 2026 Core FFO guidance to $8.25-$8.40 per share, broadly bracketing the $8.26 analyst consensus and supporting expectations for continued earnings growth.

EXR set or raised its 2026 Core FFO guidance to $8.25-$8.40 per share, broadly bracketing the $8.26 analyst consensus and supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Capital deployment and income remain supportive: The company acquired 17 operating stores and a joint-venture interest for $90.7 million, originated $140.6 million of real-estate loans, and paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

The company acquired 17 operating stores and a joint-venture interest for $90.7 million, originated $140.6 million of real-estate loans, and paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line: Reported revenue was slightly below the $874.99 million analyst estimate, limiting the size of the positive surprise on the top line. Compared to Estimates Extra Space Storage Q2 Earnings

Reported revenue was slightly below the $874.99 million analyst estimate, limiting the size of the positive surprise on the top line. Negative Sentiment: Occupancy edged lower: Ending same-store occupancy was 94.2%, down from 94.4% a year earlier, suggesting modest pressure on demand or pricing.

Ending same-store occupancy was 94.2%, down from 94.4% a year earlier, suggesting modest pressure on demand or pricing. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Joseph Margolis and Chief Legal Officer Gwyn Goodson McNeal sold shares in recent months. These transactions may create a minor sentiment headwind, although they do not change the quarter’s operating results.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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