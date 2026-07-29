Extreme Networks (EXTR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $332.4860 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.88% and a net margin of 1.30%.The business had revenue of $316.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EXTR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 249.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,937.28. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren sold 19,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $483,730.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,434,452.24. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,423,978. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 74.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXTR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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