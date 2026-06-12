Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.3333.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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Insider Activity

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Katayoun Motiey sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 150,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,020. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $2,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,359,538.40. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 577,182 shares of company stock worth $14,193,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,112,223 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,219,000 after purchasing an additional 349,199 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 73,806.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,580 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 332,130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 547.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 132,439 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 81.88%. The company had revenue of $316.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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