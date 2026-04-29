Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.5 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 243.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,897,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,028,231. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,664,493 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,094 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,972,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,017,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,234,000 after purchasing an additional 358,670 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,971,718 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 2,232,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,141,000 after buying an additional 36,163 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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