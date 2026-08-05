Extreme Networks Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Extreme Networks NASDAQ: EXTR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $339 million, up 10% from a year earlier and 7% sequentially, as the networking company cited continued product demand, higher gross margins and growing adoption of its Extreme Platform ONE platform.

For the full fiscal year, revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share increased 26% to $1.06. President and CEO Ed Meyercord said the company’s performance reflected competitive wins, larger customer projects and operating leverage. The fourth quarter marked Extreme’s sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, according to Meyercord.

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Fourth-Quarter Results and Margins

Executive Vice President and CFO Kevin Rhodes said fourth-quarter product demand increased 14% year over year and 10% sequentially. The company reported its ninth consecutive quarter of sequential product-revenue growth. Recurring revenue was $116 million, up 6% from the prior-year quarter, while SaaS annual recurring revenue reached $244 million, an 18% year-over-year increase.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.7%, exceeding the company’s guidance range. Rhodes attributed the result to pricing actions and supply-chain cost management, which contributed to a 40-basis-point improvement in product margins. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.32, up 28% year over year and 23% sequentially; Rhodes noted that the figure included some tax favorability.

Fourth-quarter operating margin was 15.7%, compared with 15.2% a year earlier. The company generated $59 million in EBITDA, representing a 17.5% margin, and produced $65 million in cash flow during the quarter. Extreme ended the period with $47 million in net cash.

Full-year non-GAAP operating margin expanded 60 basis points to 14.8%.

Full-year EBITDA rose 20% to $210 million.

The company repurchased $25 million of shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $16.66 per share, bringing fiscal-year buybacks to $87 million.

Extreme said its cash conversion cycle improved to 25 days from 41 days in the prior quarter, primarily because of lower inventory days outstanding.

Platform Adoption and Larger Deals

Meyercord said Extreme Platform ONE represented 30% of subscription bookings in its first year of general availability and nearly half of subscription bookings in the fourth quarter. The platform combines Extreme’s networking capabilities with AI-powered functions, including its Extreme Fabric technology.

The company said it expects half of its installed base to be on Extreme Platform ONE by the end of fiscal 2027. Management said the migration includes customers moving from traditional service and maintenance arrangements into subscriptions that combine those services with the platform, a transition that has affected recurring-revenue growth comparisons.

Extreme reported 187 customers with more than $1 million in bookings during fiscal 2026, compared with 168 in fiscal 2025. Meyercord said average deal size grew by one-third during the year and that the company’s pipeline of opportunities above $1 million was up in both volume and value by the mid-teens from a year earlier.

The company highlighted customer wins across regions and verticals, including a multiyear, multimillion-dollar Extreme Platform ONE agreement with a large Middle Eastern healthcare provider. Other cited deployments included Nottingham City Council in the U.K., Elisabeth-TweeSteden hospital in the Netherlands, Brunel University London, University of Technology Sydney and the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Extreme also said it won the Tennessee Titans’ new Nissan Stadium project with a Wi-Fi 7 multi-beam wireless solution developed through an exclusive partnership with MatSing. More than half of the company’s wireless bookings and revenue now come from Wi-Fi 7 products, Rhodes said.

Supply Position and Competitive Environment

Management said Extreme has secured component supply into fiscal 2028 and beyond. Meyercord said the company has not yet seen the full benefit in its reported results from having product availability while some competitors experience longer lead times, but he expects that advantage to become more evident over the coming quarters.

The company has introduced a deal-registration program that provides partners with price and supply guarantees for registered opportunities. Meyercord said channel partners have reported supply constraints and extended lead times from competitors in different regions and product categories.

Extreme said it has taken two product price increases, with the November and March increases now reflected in all quotes. Rhodes said management is seeking to retain the benefits of those increases while balancing discounts in what he characterized as a price-sensitive networking-equipment market.

The company’s managed service provider program ended the year with 74 active MSPs, up from 70 in the preceding quarter. MSP billings increased 16% sequentially and 112% year over year, and management said all participating MSPs are operating Extreme Platform ONE for MSP Workspace.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Extreme forecast revenue of $334 million to $339 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 62.2% to 62.7%, operating margin of 14.7% to 15.3%, and earnings per share of $0.27 to $0.29.

For the full year, the company projected revenue of $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion, implying continued growth supported by double-digit product-revenue growth. Extreme forecast gross margin of 62.2% to 62.7%, operating margin of 16.7% to 17.1%, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.28 to $1.33. The company expects a 23% non-GAAP tax rate for fiscal 2027.

Meyercord said Extreme expects earnings growth above 20% as the company pursues share gains and expands its platform adoption. He also said the company plans to release Agent ONE in “Coworker” mode by the end of the month and introduce an “Operator” mode at an AI summit in Amsterdam in October.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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