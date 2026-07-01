ExxonMobil FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Erste Group Bank

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for ExxonMobil in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $11.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.26. The consensus estimate for ExxonMobil's current full-year earnings is $11.66 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ExxonMobil's FY2027 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average is $144.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth about $965,932,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $766,345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,696,000 after buying an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Article Title

ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a Buy rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Article Title

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Negative Sentiment: One market note suggested Chevron may have moved faster than ExxonMobil on a major opportunity, hinting at competitive pressure in a key growth area. Article Title

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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