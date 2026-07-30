ExxonMobil FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Erste Group Bank

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for ExxonMobil in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $11.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.00. The consensus estimate for ExxonMobil's current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ExxonMobil's FY2027 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

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Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average is $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of ExxonMobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Escalating U.S.-Iran and broader Middle East tensions pushed oil prices higher, amid concerns that disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could persist. Higher crude prices generally benefit ExxonMobil’s upstream oil and gas operations. Exxon Mobil Stock Trades Higher Wednesday: What’s Driving the Move?

Escalating U.S.-Iran and broader Middle East tensions pushed oil prices higher, amid concerns that disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could persist. Higher crude prices generally benefit ExxonMobil’s upstream oil and gas operations. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its ExxonMobil EPS forecasts to $11.04 for fiscal 2026 from $11.00 and to $11.00 for fiscal 2027 from $10.80. The revisions indicate modestly improved expectations, though the 2026 estimate remains below the broader consensus of $11.55. ExxonMobil analyst earnings estimates

Erste Group Bank raised its ExxonMobil EPS forecasts to $11.04 for fiscal 2026 from $11.00 and to $11.00 for fiscal 2027 from $10.80. The revisions indicate modestly improved expectations, though the 2026 estimate remains below the broader consensus of $11.55. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The project could strengthen ExxonMobil’s lower-carbon business and provide a longer-term growth opportunity. ExxonMobil agrees to new CCS project with Williams

ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The project could strengthen ExxonMobil’s lower-carbon business and provide a longer-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are positioning for the July 31 quarterly report. Recent previews point to higher profit and revenue expectations, while ExxonMobil’s premium valuation, strong year-to-date performance and sensitivity to commodity prices raise the risk of a “sell the news” reaction. ExxonMobil’s Q2 Earnings on Deck

Investors are positioning for the July 31 quarterly report. Recent previews point to higher profit and revenue expectations, while ExxonMobil’s premium valuation, strong year-to-date performance and sensitivity to commodity prices raise the risk of a “sell the news” reaction. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded XOM from “Buy” to “Neutral,” citing limited upside potential despite raising its price target to $158. The call may restrain investor enthusiasm, particularly after the stock’s substantial gains this year.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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