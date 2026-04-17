ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 3.6% - Should You Sell?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $141.97 and last traded at $146.5040. 28,529,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 22,535,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.98.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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