ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's Why

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.39 and last traded at $140.15. 13,683,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 20,585,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.47.

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Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in its case seeking compensation from Cuba for decades-old seized property, making it easier for ExxonMobil to pursue damages against Cuban state-owned firm Corporación CIMEX under the Helms-Burton Act. The ruling is a potential long-term positive because it keeps ExxonMobil’s claim alive and could lead to a financial award or settlement. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in its case seeking compensation from Cuba for decades-old seized property, making it easier for ExxonMobil to pursue damages against Cuban state-owned firm Corporación CIMEX under the Helms-Burton Act. The ruling is a potential long-term positive because it keeps ExxonMobil’s claim alive and could lead to a financial award or settlement. Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks were broadly higher during Tuesday’s session, which likely helped support ExxonMobil shares along with the group. Article Title

Energy stocks were broadly higher during Tuesday’s session, which likely helped support ExxonMobil shares along with the group. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil also announced it will complete its redomiciliation from New Jersey to Texas on July 1, 2026, via ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation. The move is already shareholder-approved and appears to be more of a structural change than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

ExxonMobil also announced it will complete its redomiciliation from New Jersey to Texas on July 1, 2026, via ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation. The move is already shareholder-approved and appears to be more of a structural change than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s latest reported quarter beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, but that data is not new and is likely contributing less to the stock’s move today than the legal news.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $143.57.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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