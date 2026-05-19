ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.4% - Still a Buy?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.32 and last traded at $162.7090. Approximately 20,621,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 21,322,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.49.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.92.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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