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Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Exzeo Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Analysts: Five brokerages give Exzeo a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (three buy, two hold) with an average 12‑month target of $26.00.
  • Insider and institutional buying: CEO Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares at $16.43 on April 15, insiders acquired 18,000 shares in the past 90 days (about $274,320), and several hedge funds recently initiated or added multi‑hundred‑thousand‑dollar stakes.
  • Quarterly beat: The company reported EPS of $0.25 versus $0.13 expected and revenue of $53.32M versus $41.50M expected.
  • Interested in Exzeo Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exzeo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exzeo Group

Insider Transactions at Exzeo Group

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,616,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,551,093.59. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,320.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Exzeo Group Price Performance

XZO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.43. Exzeo Group has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.89.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million.

About Exzeo Group

(Get Free Report)

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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