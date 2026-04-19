Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exzeo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exzeo Group

Insider Transactions at Exzeo Group

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,616,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,551,093.59. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,320.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Exzeo Group Price Performance

XZO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.43. Exzeo Group has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.89.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million.

About Exzeo Group

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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