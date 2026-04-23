Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Paresh Patel Purchases 2,000 Shares

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,624,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,731,253.98. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $34,960.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $32,860.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $30,260.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $29,880.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $29,860.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00.

Get Exzeo Group alerts: Sign Up

Exzeo Group Price Performance

Shares of Exzeo Group stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 90,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,704. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exzeo Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XZO. Wall Street Zen raised Exzeo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exzeo Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000.

About Exzeo Group

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exzeo Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exzeo Group wasn't on the list.

While Exzeo Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here