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Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 5. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.92 per share and revenue of approximately $0.387 million.
  • The company missed earnings expectations in its previous quarter, reporting a $0.99-per-share loss versus the $0.79 consensus estimate, although revenue of $0.70 million exceeded forecasts.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: the stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $43.75, while institutional investors own 99.41% of outstanding shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $0.3870 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.54% and a negative net margin of 3,566.63%.The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYPT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,685 shares of the company's stock worth $143,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,970 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,017,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,976,915 shares of the company's stock worth $90,928,000 after purchasing an additional 805,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,691,475 shares of the company's stock worth $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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