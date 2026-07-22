EZCORP (EZPW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $426.8930 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EZCORP Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EZPW

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In related news, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $355,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 207,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,078.22. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 172,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

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