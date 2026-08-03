F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Nikhil Ramesh Mehta Sells 4,000 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) Director Nikhil Ramesh Mehta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.95, for a total transaction of $1,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,739,374.85. This trade represents a 36.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.35. 1,040,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,433. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $435.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $401.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.36.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.The company had revenue of $865.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded F5 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut F5 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $461.00 price objective (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $416.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in F5 by 15,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $298,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in F5 by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $244,781,000 after purchasing an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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