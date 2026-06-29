F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $412.43 and last traded at $408.2960, with a volume of 72120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $394.53.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $382.67.

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F5 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.23.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in F5 by 15,103.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $298,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of F5 by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $244,781,000 after purchasing an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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