Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $661.75.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,839,891,000 after buying an additional 2,504,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $524,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $504,886,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,414 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $485,063,000 after acquiring an additional 419,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.48. The company had a trading volume of 616,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,184. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $748.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $615.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.47.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business's revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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