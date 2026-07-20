Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading 5.1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $504.99 and last traded at $502.6280. Approximately 192,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 829,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $478.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors cut Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $661.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,556,435.03. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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