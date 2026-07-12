Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. Fox Advisors cut shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.75.

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Fabrinet Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE FN traded down $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.48. 616,821 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,184. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $748.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.47. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 574.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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