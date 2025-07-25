Fabrizio Freda Sells 4,434 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,123.48. The company had a trading volume of 516,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,644. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,024.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.79. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,151.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here