Factorial Energy Eyes Solid-State Battery Scale-Up After Nasdaq Debut

Factorial Energy NASDAQ: FAC is focusing on execution, customer validation and a capital-light manufacturing strategy following its recent Nasdaq listing, CEO and co-founder Dr. Siyu Huang said during a fireside chat hosted by Eric Goldstein, managing director at Water Tower Research.

Huang described the listing as a “critical milestone” rather than an end goal for the solid-state battery developer, which she said was founded 13 years ago in a Cornell dorm. She said Factorial secured a $100 million commitment in a three-week period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, moved quickly to closing and recently rang the Nasdaq opening bell.

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“We’re not here just to make promises. We’re here to prove our technology in the real world with real customers,” Huang said.

Huang said the company’s operating priorities have not changed as a public company, emphasizing commercialization milestones and converting validation work into commercial revenue. She also noted that Factorial achieved volume-weighted average price thresholds in its lockup agreements, resulting in the early release of lockup restrictions for shares held by pre-listing investors. Huang said the mechanism was contemplated in closing agreements and reflected stock price performance since the business combination, not any change in financial position, strategy or outlook.

Factorial Outlines Market Priorities

Goldstein noted that Factorial operates across several markets, including aerospace, mobility, defense, space and energy storage. Huang said the company is being deliberate about where it focuses its efforts, with aerospace as a near-term priority, automotive as a mid-term opportunity and space, data centers and humanoid robotics as longer-term markets.

“We’re not chasing whatever market is hot,” Huang said. She said Factorial is concentrating on new markets that create new demand and on applications that could have long-term impact.

Factorial’s technology is built on two proprietary battery platforms, FEST and Solstice. Huang said the platforms offer up to 80% higher energy density compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries and are protected by more than 150 patents and patent applications.

Huang described FEST as a high-energy to high-power platform for drones and hyperscale data centers that is compatible with up to 80% of existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes. Solstice, she said, is designed for robotics and space applications that need high thermal stability, particularly in environments where liquid components can be problematic.

Customer Validation Remains Central to Battery Claims

Huang said it can be difficult to distinguish battery companies based on performance claims alone, because many cite similar metrics for energy density and cycle life. She said customer validation is a key differentiator in the industry.

Factorial announced what Huang described as the world’s largest 100 amp-hour solid-state cell at CES in 2023. She said the company later achieved full validation from a major original equipment manufacturer across energy density, cycle life, temperature operating window and safety profile, referring to work with Stellantis that helped unlock the Dodge Charger Daytona program.

Huang also pointed to Factorial cells delivered to Mercedes-Benz. She said a full automotive-size cell with 300 watt-hours per kilogram of energy density and more than 100 amp-hours was installed in a vehicle and driven more than 1,200 kilometers on a single charge.

“When we say a number, we mean it, and Mercedes has proven it,” Huang said.

Discussing road testing, Huang said the Dodge Charger Daytona program and Mercedes work show Factorial’s ability to integrate solid-state batteries with two top 10 global automakers. She said Mercedes demonstrated range and high-end performance, while Stellantis reflects potential for the mass market using the same core technology.

Huang declined to provide a fixed timeline for road testing but said Factorial would share meaningful milestones as the process progresses.

Drone Tests Show Early Range Gains

Factorial is also pursuing aerospace and defense opportunities. Huang said initial flight tests through a partnership with Tulip Tech Group showed more than a 30% increase in flight range and flight time before engineering optimization.

She said the early result demonstrates room for improvement as the technology and pack integration advance. Huang framed the drone market as a way to build on the same FEST platform used in automotive applications.

“If my drone has twice the range for the competitor’s drone, it can be a game changer,” Huang said, adding that expanded range can alter mission profiles and potentially increase the value of aerospace products beyond a linear improvement.

Capital-Light Manufacturing Strategy

Huang said Factorial’s capital-light strategy is intentional. For high-spec applications such as drones, she said Factorial expects to retain more direct control over manufacturing because volumes are relatively lower and margins are higher. For automotive, the company plans to work with partners that already have manufacturing infrastructure.

Goldstein asked about Factorial’s joint development agreement with PowerCo. Huang said such joint manufacturing agreements are part of a broader strategy to scale without building its own gigafactories.

“The scarce resource in this industry is not about capacity. It is the technology and process knowledge to make solid-state battery work reliably at scale,” Huang said.

She said Factorial has found that capital intensity under its joint manufacturing model is roughly 20% of a conventional lithium-ion battery gigafactory. Huang said the company expects to provide a fuller update with second-quarter results in August.

On liquidity, Huang said Factorial emerged from its business combination with a stronger balance sheet and has a strong capital position to execute its technology, commercial and manufacturing plans. She cited the company’s lean operating structure and flexibility in controlling spending, while also saying more comprehensive financial updates would come with second-quarter results.

Huang said Factorial’s revenue model could include contract manufacturing, licensing, technology and engineering services, and material supply. Under contract manufacturing, she said Factorial would capture effectively 100% of revenue on cells produced, while licensing would represent a smaller revenue share with higher margins.

Supply Chain, Competition and Board Addition

Huang said Factorial has built a supply chain coalition across materials, equipment and recycling, with partners including POSCO Future M, LG Chem, Philenergy and Samkyung HiTech. She said Samkyung HiTech adds recycling capabilities with operations in Korea and Indiana.

Asked about competition from Chinese battery makers, Huang said innovation is not necessarily tied to headcount. She also said Chinese export controls on advanced batteries above 300 watt-hours per kilogram and U.S. import restrictions in sectors such as drones could create openings in U.S. and European markets.

Huang said Factorial has announced energy density of more than 390 watt-hours per kilogram and described it as externally validated by customers, not a lab-only figure. She said the company has made further progress and plans to provide a more detailed roadmap update with second-quarter earnings.

Factorial also recently added Dieter Zetsche, the former chairman of Daimler and former head of Mercedes-Benz, to its board. Huang said Zetsche had been an early investor and board adviser for the past five years and stepped up as a board member after closing.

“As we move from validation to commercialization at scale, that judgment is invaluable,” Huang said.

About Factorial Energy NASDAQ: FAC

We are a blank check company incorporated on October 29, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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