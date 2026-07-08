FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE FDS opened at $258.61 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $453.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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