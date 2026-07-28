FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading 7% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $283.82 and last traded at $284.5640. 236,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 963,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.90.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $241.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,613 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 689,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,723 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $173,453,000 after purchasing an additional 566,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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