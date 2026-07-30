Fair Isaac's (FICO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,650.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,374.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,220.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,237.75. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $516,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $490,209,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,512,417,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 243,374 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $411,453,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: FICO reported quarterly earnings of $12.18 per share, above the consensus estimate of $11.76, and up from $8.57 a year earlier. Fair Isaac Q3 2026 earnings report

FICO reported quarterly earnings of $12.18 per share, above the consensus estimate of $11.76, and up from $8.57 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Strong year-over-year growth and profitability: Revenue rose 25.7% to approximately $674.2 million, while operating profit increased 38.1% to $362.6 million. Net income rose 30.5%, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million, highlighting continued operating leverage. FICO Q3 2026 earnings results

Revenue rose 25.7% to approximately $674.2 million, while operating profit increased 38.1% to $362.6 million. Net income rose 30.5%, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million, highlighting continued operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 guidance was slightly above expectations: FICO set full-year EPS guidance at $42.43, ahead of the approximately $42.06 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of about $2.5 billion was broadly in line with analyst expectations. Fair Isaac guidance update

FICO set full-year EPS guidance at $42.43, ahead of the approximately $42.06 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of about $2.5 billion was broadly in line with analyst expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary remains important: The Q3 earnings call transcript provides additional context on demand, pricing, credit-market trends and the company’s outlook for its Scores and Software businesses. Fair Isaac Q3 2026 earnings call transcript

The Q3 earnings call transcript provides additional context on demand, pricing, credit-market trends and the company’s outlook for its Scores and Software businesses. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Quarterly revenue of $674.19 million was below analyst expectations of roughly $679.17 million to $692.45 million. For a stock trading at a premium valuation, the revenue miss could limit upside if investors question the pace of future growth. Fair Isaac surpasses Q3 earnings estimates

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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