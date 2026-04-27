Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $23.00. Fanuc shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 37,028 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.28 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 19.41%.

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Fanuc Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC's product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

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