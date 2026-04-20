Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Posts Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $157.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

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Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

FMBL stock opened at $8,349.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.28. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 52 week low of $5,436.75 and a 52 week high of $8,600.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8,358.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,109.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach OTCMKTS: FMBL is a community bank founded in 1907 and headquartered in Long Beach, California. As a wholly owned subsidiary of FMB Bancorp, the bank serves individuals, families and local businesses with a focus on personalized relationship banking. Its long history reflects a commitment to supporting the economic growth and development of the communities it serves.

The bank's primary business activities include a broad range of commercial and retail banking services.

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