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Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • EPS $157.45 for the quarter, with a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 4.89%.
  • Market cap $1.00B and stock opened at $8,349.00 with a P/E of 15.51; 52‑week range is $5,436.75–$8,600.00 and the 50/200‑day moving averages are about $8,358.65 and $8,109.24.
  • Founded in 1907, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a community bank and wholly owned subsidiary of FMB Bancorp that provides commercial and retail relationship banking.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $157.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

FMBL stock opened at $8,349.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.28. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 52 week low of $5,436.75 and a 52 week high of $8,600.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8,358.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,109.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach OTCMKTS: FMBL is a community bank founded in 1907 and headquartered in Long Beach, California. As a wholly owned subsidiary of FMB Bancorp, the bank serves individuals, families and local businesses with a focus on personalized relationship banking. Its long history reflects a commitment to supporting the economic growth and development of the communities it serves.

The bank's primary business activities include a broad range of commercial and retail banking services.

See Also

Earnings History for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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