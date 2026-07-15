Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.55%. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Farmers National Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Farmers National Banc

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $331,220.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,652 shares of the bank's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,771 shares of the bank's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company's primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

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