Farmland Partners (FPI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $5.6420 million for the quarter. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.350 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:FPI opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Farmland Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Farmland Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Farmland Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Farmland Partners

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 218.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company's stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

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