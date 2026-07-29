Fastly (FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $173.9380 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Fastly Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE FSLY opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fastly has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $34.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 34,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $578,527.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,099,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,527,602.85. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 32,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $542,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,086,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,158,013.65. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,529 shares of company stock worth $4,761,780. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,743 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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