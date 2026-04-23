FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised FB Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered FB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FB Financial

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.98. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.45 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company's core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial's service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

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