F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326.65 and last traded at GBX 326.65, with a volume of 128071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,318.76.

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F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 74.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,245.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 17.97 EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 90.89% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Insider Activity

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,281 per share, for a total transaction of £986.37. Also, insider Rain Newton Smith bought 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,281 per share, with a total value of £986.37. Insiders acquired 318 shares of company stock valued at $394,402 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we're the oldest investment trust in the world. F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero. The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

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