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F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
F&C Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • F&C Investment Trust hit a new 52-week low in Monday trading, falling to GBX 326.65 and last trading at that level. The stock is now down about 74.7% from its prior close of GBX 1,318.76.
  • The company’s recent fundamentals show a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.66, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. It also has a market cap of about £1.58 billion and a low beta of 0.80.
  • Insider buying was reported, with Beatrice Hollond and Rain Newton Smith each purchasing 77 shares at GBX 1,281 apiece. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 318 shares total, though insider ownership remains just 0.15%.
  • Interested in F&C Investment Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326.65 and last traded at GBX 326.65, with a volume of 128071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,318.76.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 74.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,245.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 17.97 EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 90.89% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Insider Activity

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,281 per share, for a total transaction of £986.37. Also, insider Rain Newton Smith bought 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,281 per share, with a total value of £986.37. Insiders acquired 318 shares of company stock valued at $394,402 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we're the oldest investment trust in the world. F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero. The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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